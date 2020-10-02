Govt to continue supporting young Ghanaians - President

President Akufo-Addo has stated that his administration would continue to support efforts at equipping Ghanaians to acquire skills through both formal and informal education in order to boost their skills, innovative ideas and knowledge about technology to help accelerate the country’s development.
He said there could be no dispute about the need to formally educate children in pursuit of academic knowledge.
However, not all learning occurred in the classroom.
President Akufo-Addo said this at the Head of State Award Schemes Gold Award presentation ceremony at the Jubilee House last Friday.
It was on the theme, “Enhancing Youth Employability through Non-Formal Education”.
The awards was began 52 years ago.
Informal education vital
The President noted that many were now recognising that education delivered informally played a key role in enhancing the confidence, competences, skills and opportunities for young people.
Explaining the award scheme, the President said it provided such life changing experiences for all young people, boosting their skills and developing their leadership qualities.
President Akufo-Addo added that it also equipped, empowered, connected and transformed the lives of the youth as well as illustrated various ways of integrating employable skills into core academic and vocational training in more exciting ways.
He commended the award winners and said their talents, conduct and efforts had been acknowledged and they had become the light of their communities and further urged them to make sure that their light shone all the time.
Award scheme
The Head of State Award Scheme encourages young people to develop their character, skills and the confidence they need to improve themselves and their communities as well as uplift them to step outside their comfort zones and build positive habits that they would remain with them for the rest of their lives.
The awards are available to 14 to 24-year-olds and are the world’s leading youth achievement awards that equip young people for life, regardless of their background, culture, physical ability, skills and interests.
With the support of adult mentors, the awards scheme helps young people to unleash their passion and believe in the power of their own potential.
In all, one hundred young people between the ages of 16 and 25 years, who have successfully completed all four sectional requirements, including a residential project of the Head of State Award Scheme within 12 to 18 months, were awarded by President Akufo-Addo.