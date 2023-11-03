Sod cut for Adentan Municipal Hospital - Another Agenda 111 project

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Nov - 03 - 2023 , 07:48

The sod has been cut for the construction of a 100-bed district hospital at the Adentan Municipality in Accra.

The hospital will be constructed under the government's flagship Agenda 111 project to improve access to healthcare facilities in the country.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, cut the sod for the commencement of the project.

Mr Quartey, along with the Chief Executive of the Adentan Municipal Assembly, Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah; the Member of Parliament for Adentan, Abu Ramadan; traditional and religious leaders, and some residents, handed over a 12-acre plot at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s Animal Research Institute in Adenta last Wednesday (Nov 1) to initiate the project.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October 2024.

Construction

The regional minister expressed his contentment at the start of the project after a long process to secure a suitable land for it.

He explained that the construction of the hospital faced a land shortage issue due to the presence of over 4,000 encroachers who had built on lands owned by the state.

Some of the encroachers were lawfully removed to facilitate the hospital's construction.

Mr Quartey stated that the hospital's construction would not only enhance access to quality and affordable healthcare but also generate employment opportunities for both the formal and informal sectors within the municipality.

Furthermore, he encouraged the contractor to perform the work diligently and employ local labour from the municipality as he also called for the municipality's support to collectively contribute to the successful construction of a high quality hospital for the community.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, expressed his excitement about the project's commencement, emphasising its profound significance in improving the lives of the municipality's residents.

He indicated that despite its size, the municipality lacked numerous essential development facilities, particularly in the area of healthcare.

That he said was because the entire municipality was home to 54 health facilities, all privately owned yet none of them could match the capacity of a full-fledged hospital.

Thus, Mr Adumuah explained that the construction of the district hospital would meet a critical social intervention need by providing an enhanced and affordable healthcare services within the municipality

Additionally, he acknowledged the job opportunities it would create for residents as he commended the President for this valuable initiative.

The MP for Adentan, Abu Ramadan, gave the assurance to support the municipality to ensure that the project was effectively and efficiently completed.

Project

The Project Manger, Foster Osae-Akonnor, explained that the 100 bed facility would be constructed at a cost of about $12 million.

He stated that it would have units including an administration, out patients department (OPD), physiotherapy, public health, Accident and Emergency Unit, surgical ward, pediatric ward, maternity ward, isolation ward and surgery, mortuary, pharmacy, laboratories and diagnostics units amongst others.