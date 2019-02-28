Book on Kingdom of God launched

A new book entitled The Kingdom of God: The Ultimate Purpose, authored by a member of the National Peace Council (NPC), Rev. Dr Nii Amoo Darku, was launched in Accra last Saturday.
The 213-page book provides insight on matters relating to the kingdom of God and why there was need for every Christian to seek after salvation.
The book has seven chapters with each chapter placing emphasis on a specific thematic area in relation to the Kingdom of God.
The chapters include the following: The Establishment of the Kingdom of God, Membership of the Kingdom, Principles of the Kingdom of God, Life lived in the Kingdom of God, The Parables of the Kingdom of God, Journey through the kingdoms, and Seeking first the Kingdom of God.
Launch
At the ceremony, Rev. Dr Darku, who has close to 40 years of experience in the Christian ministry, said he was motivated to write the book because of his desire to rekindle the message about the kingdom of God to Christians.
He expressed concern about the negative attitudes of some Christians and the nature of churches that had sprung up in recent times, adding that the message about salvation was not being accorded the necessary attention it deserved.
Rev. Dr Darku said: “It is sad to notice that the priority of many preachers now is on wealth creation and prosperity and no longer about salvation and this situation must be urgently addressed”.
He said his book would help reshape the thinking of Christians and allow them to constantly reflect on the message of salvation.
"Our Lord Jesus Christ came into the world in fulfilment of the Scripture to do one thing only; which is to establish the divine purpose of God," he said.
Book review
The President of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Rev. Professor Johnson Asamoah-Gyadu, described the book as a well-written piece that detailed the essential things one must focus on with regard to the message about the kingdom of God and salvation.
He said he was delighted that Rev. Dr Darku chose to write about the kingdom of God, particularly in an era when most Christian authors were not giving it the needed attention.
Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu urged Rev. Dr Darku to develop a Bible study material to accompany the book.
According to him, churches would find Rev. Dr Darku’s book useful in their new convert classes.
He said the language of the book was simple, making it easy to read and understand.
As such, he urged all to get a copy so they could improve their understanding and knowledge on matters of the kingdom of God.
The book launch was attended by members of the clergy, including the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante; the Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi and the Administrative Bishop of the Action Chapel International (ACI), Bishop James Saah.