Delegation inspects structures for North East Region administrative offices

A delegation led by the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Sa-eed, on Tuesday inspected some structures in Nalerigu, the North East regional capital, to be used as temporary administrative offices to begin the operation of the newly created region.
The structures were allocated to the government by the Mamprugu Traditional Council (MTC) to house the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) of the new region before permanent structures are built for the region.
They include a three-storey building, a newly constructed Information Communication Centre (ICT) and a number of private structures.
No time to waste
The inspection was undertaken by the Deputy Northern Regional Minister, Mr Solomon Boar; the Chief Director of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, Mr Alhassan Issahaku; district chief executives in the region and some technical experts.
Mr Sa-eed, who is the acting minister of the region, told journalists after the inspection that the main purpose for the creation of the new region was to fast-track development in the area and, therefore, there was “no time to
He indicated that a number of structures had been allocated to house the administrative offices which only needed some refurbishment works.
“A number of structures have been allocated to us and most of these structures are government property.
I will convene a meeting with the technocrats when I get back to Tamale and they will move to site to ensure that all the structures are renovated for us to start administrative work,” he stated.
He gave an assurance that the government would channel adequate resources to the new region to facilitate rapid development so as to close the gap between the Northern and North East regions.
Infrastructure distribution
Mr Sa-eed stated that the structures identified would be used as temporary offices and stressed that infrastructure to be provided by the government would be located in areas with comparative advantage so that the projects would have significant impact.
According to him, “district chief executives have been asked to identify existing structures in their respective districts for temporary administrative activities of the region.”
For his part, the Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Buhagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, expressed his commitment to support the government by allocating adequate land for development purposes to promote the rapid.
development of the area.