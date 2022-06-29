Shatta Wale pleads guilty to publication of false news

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale, has pleaded guilty to the publication of false news following his false claim that he was shot.
Shatta Wale today Wednesday, June 29, 2022, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty at the Accra Circuit Court.
His lawyers pleaded for mitigation.
The judge is currently reading his judgment
Related articles:
Police chasing one more suspect in Shatta Wale’s 'false news' case
Shatta Wale breaks protocol at meeting with IGP and angrily storms out
Release phones of Shatta Wale, others - Court orders prosecution
God asked me to do it – Shatta Wale speaks on fake gun attack
more to follow...