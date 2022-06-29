fbpx

Shatta Wale pleads guilty to publication of false news

BY: Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson
Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale, has pleaded guilty to the publication of false news following his false claim that he was shot.

Shatta Wale today Wednesday, June 29, 2022, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty at the Accra Circuit Court.

His lawyers pleaded for mitigation.

The judge is currently reading his judgment

