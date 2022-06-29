Shatta Wale fined GH¢2,000 for publication of false news

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has been fined Ghc2,000 by the Accra Circuit Court for falsely claiming he was dead in October last year.
Failure to pay the fine will result in Shatta Wale serving a term of three months in prison.
The court , presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh, slapped Shatta Wale with the fine after the artiste pleaded guilty to publication of false news.
Wale had earlier pleaded not guilty to the offence but changed his plea today with his lawyers urging the court to have mercy on him and give him a lenient sentence.
