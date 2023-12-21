Sekondi-Takoradi Christmas festival takes off

Daily Graphic Dec - 21 - 2023 , 10:44

In 2019, the twin city of Sekondi-Takoradi, the capital of the Western Region, was declared a Christmas City by the city authorities.

The purpose was to link all activities from economic tourism and youth talent commercialisation to the world for mutual benefit.

Since then, December 19 to January 2, every year has been officially accepted as the for Christmas celebration in the twin city.

In 2021, the festival drew about 200,000 visitors while in 2022, over 300,000 participated.

For this year’s edition, hotels are already fully booked.

In line with the celebration, the Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the two municipal chief executives (MCEs) of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and Effia Kwesimintim Municipality, Mumin Issah and Kojo Acquah respectively, last Tuesday, officially opened the city up for all Christmas activities for this year to begin.

Launch

The ceremony was witnessed by staff of the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Western Regional Coordinating Council, Takoradi Mall, the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Effia Kwesimintim Municipality and students from Sekondi College.

All the organisers of events that have been lined up were represented by Feeling Daddy of Empire FM and the CEO of the Takoradi Mall, Theophilus Quartey, well known as Mr Tee.

The ceremony was in three parts; the official opening ceremony, which occurred at the Sekondi College Junction; a test tour through European Town, the Beach Road to the Liberation and Ashanti roads, where the ‘Taadi’ fest and Westside carnivals will occur; and then to the heartbeat of the city, the Takoradi Mall.

In their speeches, the regional minister, two MCEs and the head of security invited tourists to feel free to come celebrate, adding that the city was very ready to serve quality carnivals and over 60 other events.

The indigenous people were admonished to sell a friendly image and put economic ventures on show.

“That Sekondi-Takoradi has positioned itself to attract the people of the world, the locals must awaken their innovative and entrepreneurial abilities to also showcase talents and build business partnerships,” Mr Darko-Mensah said.

The three-day carnival to be held on December 25, 26 and January 1, the screening of the Bahamas Carnival and the 10-day business tours are the highlights of this year's events.

Activities lined up include daily tours to businesses and cultural and historical places, boat jams at Aqua Makarious, musical concerts and four masquerade carnivals.

Others are the New Year City fireworks, a brass band competition, street boxing and table tennis competitions.

Expected to be part of the celebration are guests from the Bahamas who also celebrate the Junkanoo.