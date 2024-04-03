Report beyond scientific breakthroughs - Keith McMahon urges journalists

Emmanuel Bonney Apr - 03 - 2024 , 06:39

The Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, Keith McMahon, has urged journalists not only to report on scientific breakthroughs but also translate their significance and impact to the public.

He said journalists who specialised in science, technology and innovation (ST&I) reporting must go about their work with diligence to shape the narratives in the sector. Mr McMahon was speaking at the close of a five-day UK-Ghana Media Capacity Enhancement Programme at the Residence of the British High Commissioner to Ghana.

It was aimed at deepening understanding of national systems of innovation among the public and also enhancing the reporting capabilities of journalists in ST&I.

Event

The training, which was attended by 19 journalists from various media institutions in and outside Accra, formed part of the UK-Ghana ST&I Strategy 2023-2028 to foster advancements in ST&I.

The training was delivered in person by resource persons from the UK and Ghana. It included the presentation of case studies and lectures from industry experts, discussions, breakout sessions on different topics, including practical exercises and simulations.

The modules used included exploring ST&I; unveiling the national system of innovation, frontier tech ideation and the science of storytelling and narrative mapping and enhancing ST&I reportage.

The rest were unlocking the power of generative artificial intelligence for media; effective science communication, ethics and engaging experts in ST&I.

Challenge

Mr McMahon entreated the media and the government to endeavour to explain ST&I in simple terms. He said last year they partnered the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation to leverage ST&I for economic transformation.

"We identified sectors of collaboration such as information and communication technology and frontier tech, health and pharmaceutical, education, agriculture, food processing and manufacturing.

Partnership

A Deputy Director at MESTI, Nashiru Salifu, said the partnership with the media had just begun, adding that they expected more reportage in the ST&I ecosystem. He said much was being done in the ecosystem, "it is just that we don't get them mentioned in the media a lot of the time”.

For instance, Mr Salifu said, Ghana was number five in sub-Sahara Africa when it came to startups, especially in the digital and ICT fields. “We should not be surprised because the current wave of innovation is digital and ICT, and so every country would be proud to have their startups doing well in those fields,” he said.

For his part, the Chairman of the UK-GHANA Capacity Enhancement Programme, Prof. Kwamena Kwamsah-Aidoo, described the training, the first of its kind, as significant.

He commended the collaborators of the training programme - the British High Commission, MESTI and the Ministry of Information for making it possible, adding "I think this is a very important programme and I am glad to be associated with it".