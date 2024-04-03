Stephen Amoah now Deputy Finance Minister following John Kumah's passing

GraphicOnline Apr - 03 - 2024 , 06:37

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassigned the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, as a Deputy Minister of Finance to replace John Kumah, who passed away on March 7, 2024.

Mr. Amoah, until his re-designation, was the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

The re-shuffle was announced in a press statement signed and issued by Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin on Tuesday night [April 2, 2024].

The change takes effect immediately.

Following the reassignment of Mr. Amoah as Deputy Minister of Finance, President Akufo-Addo has appointed, subject to parliamentary approval, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, Member of Parliament for Achiase, as Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

President Akufo-Addo is hoping that Parliament will, on a bi-partisan basis, “expedite the approval of his nominee, so he can join the Government forthwith, and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office.”