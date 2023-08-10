OSP confirms seizing GH¢2.73 million and $590,000 cash from Cecilia Dapaah's house

Justice Agbenorsi Aug - 10 - 2023 , 14:30

Filings in court as part of processes by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to freeze the bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah, former Minister of Sanitation has indicated that a total of GH¢2.73 million and US$590,000 in cash found in her house have been seized the OSP.

According to the application, an investigation conducted at the Abelemkpe residence by officers of the OSP led to the discovery of the $590,000 and GH¢2.73 million.

The cash has since been seized by the OSP on grounds that they were suspected to be tainted property.

In addition to that, the OSP want the court's approval to continue to hold on to the seized money and also freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s Prudential Bank and Societe Generale bank accounts to enable it conduct further investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences against the minister.

In an application filed at the High Court in Accra to confirm the freezing order, the OSP averred that it had become necessary to prevent the former minister’s bank accounts from concealment or loss.

The application is expected to be moved on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

more to follow...