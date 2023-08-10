OSP says it has not revealed details of Cecilia Dapaah's bank accounts

The OSP has initiated court processes to freeze the bank accounts of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, following allegations of corruption that has become topical.

The OSP in a statement urged the public to disregard media accounts on purported bank balances reported to have been disclosed by the OSP.

Two house helps working for Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Mr. Daniel Osei Kuffour are facing charges at an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing monies and items worth millions of cedis from the couple's residence at Abelemkpe in Accra.

The accused individuals, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing.

The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022.