At the one-week observance of Theresa Kufuor at Peduase

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 11 - 2023 , 11:52

The one-week observance the passing of Theresa Kufuor, a former First Lady is underway at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, wife of former President J.A. Kufuor died at age 87 on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

A number of high-profile dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ministers of state, family and friends are at the solemn ceremony.

In Akan culture, the family of a deceased person gathers after one week of the passing to plan the funeral and to receive guests mourners.

The final funeral rites for the former First Lady will take place at the forecourt of the state house on November 16, 2023.

The funeral rites would continue in Kumasi on November 18 after which she would be laid to rest on November 19, 2023 in Kumasi.

