Some ECG customers unable to purchase prepaid, company says it's working on challenge

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited has issued a notice to its NURI Kamstrup metre prepayment customers, explaining that their current inability to purchase electricity is a result of a technical challenge.

Some customers of the company who use the NURI Kamstrup metering system have been unable to purchase power over the past three days.

However, the company in a statement issued on October 9, 2023, said in a bid to provide uninterrupted service, its dedicated team is actively working to address the issue and restore normal operations.

The company also reached out to its customers via text message today, stating: "Dear cherished Nuri Kamstrup prepaid customer. We are experiencing a technical challenge. Please bear with us while we work assiduously to get it resolved. Sorry for the inconvenience caused".

ECG said it deeply regrets any inconvenience this situation may have caused.

