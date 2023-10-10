Theresa Kufuor to be laid to rest on November 19 in Kumasi

Chris Nunoo Oct - 10 - 2023 , 14:43

The final funeral rites for the former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor will take place at the forecourt of the state house on November 16, 2023.

The funeral rites would continue in Kumasi on November 18 after which she would be laid to rest on November 19, 2023.

This was announced by the Spokesperson of the family, Papa Kofi Mensah, when the family of the late First Lady called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra Tuesday (October 10, 2023) to formally inform him of her passing.

The visit was also to inform President Akufo-Addo about the arrangement and schedule for the funeral.

Delegation

The delegation was led by the Awua Domase Akyempemhene, Nana Amoah Gyawu Buahin.

Other members of the delegation were Chief Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor, Kofi Kufuor, sons of the deceased, Nana Ama Kufuor, Nana Saa Kufuor, daughters, Ambassador D. K. Osei, former diplomat, Papa Kofi Mensah, spokesperson and Kojo Mensah, a nephew.

The Spokesperson, Papa Kofi Mensah on behalf of the family said the pedigree of the late First Lady and her husband former President Kufuor was compelling enough for the family to formally inform him (President Akufo-Addo) about the unfortunate news.

He said the late Theresa Aba Kufuor passed on at Peduase on the afternoon of Sunday (October 1, 2023) and announced that the family would mark the one week observation at the residence of former President Kufuor at Peduase on Wednesday (October 11, 2023).

Papa Kofi Mensah said the funeral would start in Accra on November 16 and end in Kumasi on November 19, 2023.

He said Theresa Aba Kufuor would be buried in Kumasi after which a thanksgiving mass would be held in her honour.

Condolence

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in welcoming them to the seat of government expressed his condolences to the family and said the late First Lady was an exceptional personality and lived an exemplary life.

He recalled his long standing relations with the Kufuor family and said he met Theresa Aba Kufuor and her husband former President Kufuor in Oxford, England about 51 years ago in 1962.

“She was in Oxford with the husband and I went to their house since then, we had lived very well and so share in your pain the manner she left us,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said on that fateful Sunday, he had visited former President Kufuor at his Peduase residence only to be hit with the news of the passing of the former First Lady.

He assured the family of a befitting state burial and said “As long as I am the President I will ensure she is given a befitting burial because she was a very fine and dignified woman and she deserves it."

Recounting his long standing relations with the late J. H. Mensah, a former Senior Minister during former President Kufuor’s era and a senior brother of the late Theresa Kufuor, President Akufo-Addo said “we have been very close allies, in politics and also worked in the government of former President Kufuor.

He said as part of measures to honour the former First Lady flags were made to fly at half-mast last week and that would be repeated on the day of the funeral.

Theresa Kufuor

The late Theresa Aba Kufuor had been a devoted companion of former President Kufuor throughout their 61 years of marriage.

She was a member of a well-known family from Odumase, in the Bono Region and a retired nurse and midwife.

Born on October 25, 1935, Theresa Aba Kufuor 87, died on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

She lived most of her working life in the United Kingdom after her studies at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford and Paddington General Hospital in London.

She qualified as a state-certified midwife with a certificate in premature nursing.

She was the last born of her parents.