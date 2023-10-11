KMA to the rescue of Asem Cluster of Schools

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Oct - 11 - 2023 , 03:31

Renovation works have begun on the Asem Cluster of Schools that were affected by rainstorm recently.

The repair works, being undertaken by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), is in response to an appeal for help by the headmasters of the affected schools.

The roofs of seven schools within the Asem Cluster of Schools were ripped off following a rainstorm that hit the Ashanti Regional capital and its environs on September 29, 2023.

The incident rendered the classrooms uninhabitable and, therefore, not conducive for teaching and learning for the cluster of schools located within the Subin Constituency and close to the Jubilee Park within the Kumasi metropolis.

The affected schools are Asem Boys, Yaa Asantewaa MA Basic School, Yaa Achiaa Primary, St Augustine Junior High School (JHS), Asem Mixed Experimental JHS Asem Mixed Primary B and Asem Mixed Kindergarten.

Urgent

The KMA has already awarded the repairs to contractors to reroof the classrooms to enable the pupils to have access to the room to continue their studies.

As of last Monday (October 9), the contractors had already moved to site and were working assiduously to complete the reroofing to enable the affected pupils to return to their classrooms.

With schools reopened for the new academic year, some of the affected schools are sharing classrooms with others in the classroom blocks that were not affected.

Metro Education

During a site tour last Monday (October 9), the Kumasi Metro Director of Education, David Oppong, expressed his appreciation to the Chief Executive of KMA, Sam Pyne, for responding swiftly to the appeal by the headmasters of the seven schools under the Asem Cluster of Schools.

He said during an assessment tour last week by a delegation from the assembly, the extent of damage was noted to be extensive, therefore, there was the need for an immediate intervention to make the place conducive for teaching and learning.

"We are grateful to the mayor for responding swiftly to our call for help by dispatching heads of department of both Works and Finance to assess the situation to advance funds for the reconstruction to begin," the Director said.

He said the storms rendered the classrooms uninhabitable, with Yaa Asantewaa being the hardest hit.

Timelines

Mr Oppong said the contractor had given the assurance that works would be completed within two weeks.

"We are sure that by two weeks' time, works would have been completed and pupils would return to their original classrooms as some were now putting up with others in the blocks that were not affected", Mr Oppong stated.