PPP, PNC, Kwabena Agyepong eulogise Theresa Kufuor

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP), the People’s National Convention (PNC) and a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, are the latest to express their heartfelt condolences to the Kufuor family on the passing of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

In separate statements, they commiserated with the former President’s family and recounted the various ways in which the former First Lady impacted the country and the people.

PPP

The PPP in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu, touted Mrs Kufuor as an exceptional lady who inspired many with her tireless efforts to help educate and improve the standard of living of Ghanaians, adding that her impact would be felt for generations to come.

It said she would be remembered for her legacy in the form of substantial contributions to the people, particularly in the areas of health care and education.

It further described Mrs Kufuor as an outstanding First Lady and a caring, compassionate and warm-hearted woman who supported various social and philanthropic projects throughout the country.

“The Progressive People's Party wishes Theresa Kufuor's family well during this difficult time.

We will remember her as a remarkable and thoughtful human being, and we extend our sympathies to those who knew and loved her,” It said.

PNC

The PNC in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla , expressed it condolences to both the families of former First Lady, Mrs Kufuor and a former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, and a Member of the Council of State, E. T. Mensah.

It said their contribution to national development in their respective capacities would forever be cherished.

“Mrs Kufuor as a professional nurse and a First Lady of the republic would be remembered for her role in improving mother and child care through her Mother and Child Community Foundation (MCCDF).

Mr Mensah’s contribution to Ghana Sports is remarkable,” It stressed.

“The PNC extends sincere condolences to His Excellency, John Agyekum Kufuor, the children and the entire family for their loss and same to the family of Hon. E. T. Mensah.

It is the PNC’s prayer that their memories bring comfort in this difficult time,” It added.

Kwabena Agyepong

Mr Agyepong, for his part, said the former First Lady was always ready to provide wise counsel and had opened her heart and home to all, adding that she took him in as a son and he enjoyed her culinary skills on countless times.

“The joyous expression on her face that memorable night in Tokyo during TICAD 3 will forever remain with me.

Auntie Theresa will be sorely missed by my wife Lawrencia and our children.

Auntie Aba is gone with her warmth, grace and kindness.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

“My deepest condolences go to my boss HE President John Agyekum Kufuor and the whole family,” Mr Agyepong, who was Press Secretary to President Kufuor from 2001-2006, added.