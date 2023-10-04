Let’s entrench good governance - Ntim urges APC Chairman

Daily Graphic Politics Oct - 04 - 2023 , 07:02

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has called for collaboration between the NPP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Nigeria to entrench good governance in both countries.

That, he said, could be achieved through the sharing of ideas and help the NPP and the APC to remain in power for many more years.

Mr Ntim said his visit was to begin a journey between the ruling parties of the two countries on how to enthrone good governance in the interest of its citizens.

He made the call when he conferred with the Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at the APC National headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria last Sunday.

Mr Ntim was in Nigeria as part of that country’s 63rd Independence Day celebration last Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Lessons

Mr Ntim said the NPP had a lot to learn from Dr Ganduje and Nigeria’s ruling party, the APC.

He also used the opportunity to congratulate Dr Ganduje on his election as APC national chairman, and Nigeria on her 63rd Independence Anniversary.

“We are happy and proud to be sharing this day with you.

It signals greater days ahead and we hope you would want to reciprocate this visit,” he said.

Mr Ntim noted that Nigeria and Ghana had a long-standing relationship that could not be taken for granted.

He thanked the APC National Chairman for accepting to meet with him in spite of the short notice, saying he looked forward to having him visit Ghana soon.

Coups’ antidote

For his part, Dr Ganduje said good governance was the antidote to the current wave of military coups in West Africa.

He said with good governance, the masses themselves would resist incursion of the military into governance across African countries.

He noted that with good governance systems in place, the masses would be the people to resist any military incursions that could derail democratic rule.

“This kind of visit is important and good to help us exchange ideas on how to deliver good governance to the people, and it can even reduce the tide of military incursions that we are witnessing recently.”

He described the visit of the NPP national chairman as an icebreaker that would strengthen the relationship between the ruling political parties of both countries.

That, he said, was especially because Ghana and Nigeria shared the same values and political history.

Dr Ganduje said the relationship between both countries was long-standing, noting that they passed through the same colonial masters and shared the same national language, English.

He recalled how both countries secured independence from Britain without shedding blood and spoke English as their official language which further strengthened their bond among Francophone neighbours.­