Theresa Kufuor dedicated her life to Ghana and God — Nandom Naa

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Oct - 06 - 2023 , 18:50

The Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, Chiir VIII, has described the late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, as a mother who dedicated her life to the country and God.

He noted that as First Lady, the late Mrs Kufuor was instrumental in successful tenure of the former President by serving in her own capacity in a dedicated and selfless manner.

“She was unassuming, very humble and someone who had an ear for everyone. She was a dear mother to all Ghanaians. May she rest peacefully in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ,” he stated.

The Nandom Naa, who is also a former Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), shared these sentiments when he led his elders to commiserate with former President John Agyekum Kufuor and family at his residence at Peduase in the Eastern Region last Thursday, following the death of Mrs Kufuor on October 1.

Faith

Naa Prof.Delle also described the former First Lady as a staunch member of the Catholic Church who served God and the church her entire life.

“She was not only a mother to us as Ghanaians but a mother in the Catholic Church of which I am a proud member. As believers, we are convinced that she is resting and lying in the bosom of God,” he said.

Book of condolence

The Nandom Naa and his entourage also signed the book of condolence which has been opened in memory of the late Mrs Kufuor

An announcement from the family said between 1pm and 5pm each day, the family led by former President. Kufuor will sit in state to receive members of the public wishing to commiserate with the family in line with Ghanaian custom.

Already a number of personalities have visited President Kufuor to express their sympathy.

Among them are Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye, the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Opare, a former Chief of Staff, Kwadwo Mpiani, Minister of National Security, Kan Dapaah, and Dr. Joyce Aryee

Theresa Kufuor

The former First Lady passed away last Sunday, October 1, this year.

Born on October 25, 1935, Mrs Kufuor married Mr Kufuor in 1962 and they have been together for 61 years.

She lived most of her working life in the United Kingdom after studying at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, and Paddington General Hospital, London, and qualifying as a State Certified Midwife with a Certificate in Premature Nursing.

Before marrying former President Kufuor, she was known as Theresa Mensah and was the last born to her parents. Her elder brother was the late NPP stalwart, J. H. Mensah.

The former First Lady started her education at the Catholic Convent in Keta in the Volta Region and then proceeded to London to train as a Registered Nurse at the Southern Hospital Group of Nursing in Edinburgh, Scotland.