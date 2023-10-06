Judges, Gbese Mantse, others commiserate with Ga Traditional Council

Vincent Amenuveve Oct - 06 - 2023 , 18:44

A delegation from the Judicial Service led by a Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Henry Kuofie, has commiserated with the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) in Accra over the passing of the Paramount Queenmother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

They also signed a book of condolence which has been opened in her honour.

A Justice of the Court of Appeal and Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C. A. Koranteng, signed the book of condolence on behalf of the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo.

Justice Kuofie told the council that “we are in a mournful atmosphere and we owe it a duty to join the council to mourn the late queen mother who was on the stool for so long".

He said “we are here to show concern on hearing the sad news because our courts are scattered all over the Ga State".

Gbese Mantse

Earlier in the morning, the Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, and his entourage also visited the council to express their condolence.

The Gbese Mantse expressed gratitude to the staff, chiefs and queen mothers, particularly the Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee, for supporting the funeral arrangements so far.

He later signed the book of condolence.

A delegation from Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council also signed the book of condolence after commiserating with the council.

Naa Bosuafi Ahanta I signed the book on behalf of the delegation.

Free announcements

Also at the GTC was a delegation from the Multimedia Group (Joy FM) led by its Chief Human Resource Partner, Nana Mbroh Elegba, who signed the book of condolence on behalf of the company.

Nana Elegba said the group had allocated GH¢100,000 worth of airtime to support the late Manye's funeral announcements and other activities to be aired on its networks.

Other delegations

There were other delegations from the Ada Traditional Council, Promasidor Ghana Limited and the Ga West Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

The Ada Traditional Council was led by the Ada State Mankralo, Nene Agudey Obitchere III, while the delegation from the Presbyterian church was led by its Chairperson, Rev. Enoch Adjei Pobee.

As custom demanded, each delegation presented cartons of bottled water, drinks and undisclosed amounts of money at separate times.

The Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee and Paramount Chief of Sempe, Nii Adote Otintor II, and the Paramount Chief of Abola, Nii Ahene Nunoo III, were among the traditional rulers who received the delegations.

Naa Omaedru III, also known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah, passed away on December 26, 2022 at her Dansoman residence at the age of 88.

Throughout her 59-year reign, she dedicated herself to public and voluntary service, advocating peace, education and opportunities for young people, particularly girls.