Theresa Kufuor's one week observation on October 11

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 07 - 2023 , 07:34

The family of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor will gather on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 for a one week observation of her passing.

Mrs Theresa Kufuor, wife of former President J.A. Kufuor died age 87 on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

“It is hereby announced for the attention of the general public that the One-Week Observance of the demise of the former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, will be held on Wednesday 11th October 2023 at the Peduase residence of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor from morning to evening. All are cordially invited,” a statement issued on Friday from the office of the former President said.

It added that all well-wishers who intend to visit the family to offer condolences and commiserate with them should do so by Monday 9th October, so that the premises could be prepared on Tuesday for the following day’s activities.

Attached is the press statement from the office of former President John Agyekum Kufuor: