Theresa Kufuor: Family opens book of condolence at Peduase house

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 04 - 2023 , 06:12

The family of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor has opened a book of condolence at the family house at Peduase following her death last Sunday.

Between 1pm and 5pm each day, the family led by former President J.A. Kufuor will sit in state to receive members of the public wishing to commiserate with the family at the Peduase lodge in line with Ghanaian custom.

A press statement signed and issued by Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, Senior Aide and Spokesman said the family has given the clearance for well-wishers who want to pay courtesy call on the family to offer their condolences and to commiserate with the family to do so and that the public is at liberty to visit the Peduase residence of the former president from 1:00pm to 5:00pm daily.

“The family of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor wishes to announce to the general public that well-wishers who intend to pay a courtesy call on them to offer their condolences and to commiserate with them following the death of their Matriarch, former First Lady Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, are at liberty to do so at their Peduase residence from 1:00pm to 5:00pm daily until further notice.” it stated.

