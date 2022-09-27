Nkosuohene of Koforidua Akwadum supports students with education materials

The Nkosuohene of Koforidua Akwadum, Nana Asante Boateng I has presented education materials to students at the Akwadum Methodist School, Koforidua.
The gesture, under the "Every Child in School Project" was part of his quest to promote education within the Akwadum Community.
It was done in collaboration with the One Life Aid Foundation (OLAF), the Ghana Library Authority Eastern Region, and Linkages Africa.
The Education materials donated included customized exercise books, pens, pencils, crayons, computer games, school uniforms for both boys and girls, school bags, sandals, bibles, colour books, story books, and Veronica buckets.
He also presented sanitary pads to the female students.
The event was held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Akwadum Methodist School.
In addition to the donation, brilliant students in the school were awarded to motivate them to do better in the coming years.
Speaking at the event, Nana Asante Boateng I said the gesture was anchored on his love for community and his desire to see the people of Akwadum thrive in the area of education.
Challenges
The Nana Asante Boateng I pointed out that the availability of land for residential and commercial development in Akwadum was a threat to farming and agricultural production which constitutes the livelihoods of the people.
Among other factors, he said the citing and construction of the new Eastern Regional Hospital together with other major infrastructural development of the Central Government close to the vicinity has opened up the community to the drastic takeover of farmlands for residential and commercial development by both individuals and estate companies.
This phenomenon, he said poses threat to the livelihoods of the people in the community.
Meanwhile, as Nkosuohene of the area, he said one of the identified strategies to sustain the livelihoods of the community is to strengthen and empower the youth in their education in order to mitigate the future impacts of farmlands being taken over by residential and commercial development in the community.
"Today, we are beginning this noble idea by supplying educational materials, enhancing the reading culture of the pupils and motivating the teachers in our small way. Worthy of note, is the fact that we have other educational empowerment programmes that we are thinking through on how best to implement which will capture students from age seven to 17 years on the Academy Concept," he said.
He added that, "Again, this project happens to round up my 40th Birthday Celebration and my entombment as the Nkosuohene of Akwadum - this is why I deemed it honourable to solicit for the support from family, friends and my networks from around the world to join hands with me in the quest to contribute to my community development and empower the students in Akwadum starting from the Methodist Primary and Junior High School," he said.