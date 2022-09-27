Aisha Huang, 3 others to spend two more weeks in police custody

The Chinese national charged with illegal mining activities in Ghana, En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang and three others have been remanded for the third time by an Accra Circuit Court.
They are to remain in police custody for two more weeks.
It followed the request by the prosecution for more time to continue with investigations.
Presided over by Bright Acquah, the four accused persons in the dock - En Huang, Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu — are facing the charge of engaging in sale of minerals without licence and mining without licence.
Graphic Online's court reporter, Justice Agbenorsi reports that they have all pleaded not guilty to the charges and are to remain in custody to appear again on October 12, 2022.
The defence team led by Captain (rtd) Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey had pleaded for bail but the court declined bail.
In court Tuesday morning, (September 27, 2022) counsel for the accused repeated the application for bail but it was opposed by state prosecutors.
In a ruling which denied bail to the accused persons, the presiding judge, Bright Acquah, expressed reservations about the extremity of illegal mining and its impact of the county’s ecosystem.
Illegal mining, he said was a situation destroying the country’s water bodies and threatened the existence of species in them.
“If we allow this to go on, we will get to a point where we have to import water,” he said.
The presiding judge subsequently remanded the accused persons over concerns about their availability to stand trial if granted bail.
“How the accused entered into this county, she cannot tell, what will happen if she does not appear to stand trial?.
“Motion for bail is denied and the accused is remanded for two weeks” the Circuit Court judge added.
High Court charges
Meanwhile, on September 16, 2022, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, filed fresh charges against Aisha Huang at the Accra High Court.
In the new charge sheet before the High Court, Huang has been slapped with four counts of undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.
She has since pleaded not guilty to the four counts during the virtual court session at the court which remanded her to re-appear on October 12, 2022.
