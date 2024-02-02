NGO holds vacation seminar for JHS, SHS students

Daily Graphic Feb - 02 - 2024 , 08:33

A non-governmental organisation, the E.B. Nomafo Initiative, committed to fostering sustainable development, has hosted its inaugural vacation seminar in Accra.

The event was to inspire junior high school (JHS) and senior high school (SHS) students, and provide them with valuable insights into life beyond school and strategies for academic success.

Aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the E.B. Nomafo Initiative focuses on quality education (SDG 4), gender equality (SDG 5), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), and sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11) to reflect the organisation's core priorities of education, development and equality.

Positive attitude

The seminar, facilitated by the Chief Executive Officer of the initiative, Dr Aaron Makafui Ametorwo, attracted students from the African Child School and other SHS students on vacation within New Achimota and its environs.

Participants were exposed to key aspects of SHS life, including their new-found freedom, diverse peer interactions, and the importance of self identity.

Dr Ametorwo emphasised the significance of a positive attitude towards academic work, collaborative group studies, and self-awareness of strengths and weaknesses as essential strategies for academic excellence.

The Grants Manager of the NGO, Abigail Ampadu, shared valuable insights into strategic networking and the discipline cultivated by SHS activities crucial for success in less-monitored tertiary environments.

Others present at the seminar included the Head of African Child School, Raymond Tudor, and the Proprietor, Matthew Yalley, who both offered words of encouragement to the students.

The event concluded with the recognition and rewarding of deserving students for their outstanding efforts.

The E.B. Nomafo Initiative

Ernest Baffour Nomafo founded the NGO after first-hand experiences with underprivileged communities in the Eastern Region.

Its mission revolves around fostering sustainable development, improving living standards and creating opportunities for growth and self-reliance in targeted communities.

The vision is to see underprivileged communities thrive, be self-sufficient with access to quality education, health care and economic opportunities.

The organisation envisions preserving cultural heritage, prioritising environmental sustainability and promoting unity for progress.