Adidome Camp victims of dam spillage receive support

Daily Graphic Feb - 02 - 2024 , 08:22

The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) has made presentations to support victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage.

At two separate ceremonies, the Ghana branch of the FGBMFI, considered the largest business persons organisation in the world, made donations in cash and in-kind to the victims.

The first donation of GH¢100,000 was presented to Omni Media, operators of Citi FM/Citi TV as the fellowship’s contribution to the initiative to provide shelters for displaced victims in the Ada East District and Tokpo in the Shai-Osudoku District.

At another ceremony at the Adidome Camp, the fellowship presented items, including food and sewing machines to the victims.

Other items included 30 bags of rice, 50 bales of clothes, towels and other personal items.

Least supported

Making the presentation at the Adidome Camp, the national Vice-President for Outreaches and External Relations of the FGBMFI, Ebenezer Sedufia stated that the gesture was in response to an appeal made to a team the fellowship sent to visit the town to assess the situation.

He said following the recce, the fellowship decided to support the Adidome camp because it was one area whose plight had received the least public support.

An officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) who received the donation on behalf of the over 1,000 displaced indigenes, expressed appreciation for the support.

He said the support and intervention needed to alleviate the plight of those affected by the spillage could not be provided by the government alone, thus individuals, organisations and companies needed to support.