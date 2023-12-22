New premix shed for Bosomtwe-Sam Fishing Harbour handed over

Daily Graphic Dec - 22 - 2023 , 09:32

The Albert Bosomtwi-Sam Fishing Harbour in Takoradi in the Western Region has a new premix shed to enhance efficiency.

A three-bay working area, the facility built by Karpowership Ghana, provides a dedicated space for fisher folks to dispense premix fuel, enhancing efficiency in their pre-fishing activities.

It was in fulfilment of a pledge made by the company to support the fisher folks within its community of operation to sustain their means of livelihood.

Last Tuesday, the community came together as the shed was handed over to the managers of the fishing harbour.

Present at the event were the Chief Fishermen from the Essikado area, the GIFA Chairman of Western Region, Francis Eshun, the fishing harbour management, engineers from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, and the fisher folks operating in the harbour.

Prioritising needs

The Corporate Communications Manager of Karpowership Ghana, handing over the shed to the managers of the harbour, emphasised the company's commitment to the well-being of the Takoradi community, particularly the fisher folks.

"We prioritise meeting their needs to empower them for a better livelihood," she stated during the event.

Aiming for a broader community impact, Ms Amarquaye highlighted the initiative as part of Karpowership Ghana's ongoing efforts to implement life-changing projects in the Sekondi region.

She expressed confidence that the new shed would streamline fueling processes, ultimately improving operational efficiency for the fisher folks.

Appreciation

The Chief Fisherman of Essikado, Nana Kwaku Adom, on behalf of the fisher folks, expressed profound gratitude to Karpowership Ghana for not only consistently engaging with the community and actively listening to their needs, but also providing impactful solutions for them.

He pledged that the shed would be maintained to ensure its durability and extended service for the benefit of the local fisher folks.

The Manager of the Takoradi Fishing Habour, Henry Oppong, also expressed gratitude for the intervention.

He promised more collaboration with Karpowership Ghana and other utility companies to support fisher folks.