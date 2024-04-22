Minister inspects roads in Ejisu

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Apr - 22 - 2024 , 08:55

The Minster of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, on Thursday, 18, 2024 inspected ongoing road construction works in the Ejisu Municipality.

There are currently 32 road projects ongoing in the municipality and are all aimed at improving the road networks and transportation in the historic city. The projects include urban roads, highways and feeder road projects.

Some of the projects were the Ejisu-Owne-Bekwai road, Ejisu-Abankro, Donyina and Adako-Jachie roads. He expressed satisfaction at the progress of work so far and was hopeful that when completed, it would greatly improve the transportation in the municipality and the region.

Mr Asenso-Boakye told the media that the visit was to monitor the progress of work in the municipality and not to canvass for votes.

Not for votes

He said all the ongoing projects in the area were all old projects and none was a new contract that could be said to be to attract votes. He said none of the projects were awarded in the last three months and could not be linked to the by-election.

“These are not by-election projects. In fact, the MP who has passed on was very instrumental in ensuring that all these projects are designed and constructed. “It is just unfortunate that he is passed on.

My job is to come and inspect what is going on here. So, rest assured that these are not by-election projects. “Ejisu is one of the high volume areas in Ashanti and density populated. So it makes sense to construct all these roads here,” he said.

He said the government was committed to improving the road networks in the region to improve transportation and reduce travelling time for residents.

Courtesy call

As part of the tour, the Minister paid a courtesy call on the Ejisuheema, Nana Yaa Asantewaa II, where he briefed her on his mission in the municipality which was to inspect ongoing projects in the area.

He also used the opportunity to introduce the NPP parliamentary candidate, Kwabena Boateng, in the upcoming by-election to the traditional leaders and asked for their prayers for him.