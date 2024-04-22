Akyem Manso appeals for infrastructure

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Apr - 22 - 2024 , 08:40

The people of Akyem Manso in the Eastern Region have appealed to the government to provide the town with the needed infrastructure befitting its status as the capital of the Asene-Manso-Akroso District.

The Mansohene, Obrempong Sintim Poku III, who made the appeal during their annual Odwira festival, mentioned some of the suitable infrastructure lacking in the community as a District Police Station and tarred town roads.

He, however, commended the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for providing the area with facilities such as a modern hospital under the agenda 111 programme and a number of classrooms and accommodation blocks for the Atweaman Senior High School.

The Mansohene, who is also the Benkumhene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, was full of praise for the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, George Kwame Aboagye, for initiating and lobbying for many development projects in the district.

He also appealed for a bus for the Atweaman SHS to ease the transportation problem facing the staff and students of the institution. Obrempong Sintim Poku expressed concern about the recklessness of "okada" riders in the area, resulting in many accidents, and called on the law enforcement agencies to help in bringing the situation under control.

In his address, the MP, Mr Aboagye, said the current government had surpassed all previous regimes, regarding the provision of development projects since Ghana attained independence in 1957.

He said the government had established over 300 industries under the one district one factory initiative, out of which 100 of them were in operation. Mr Aboagye announced that steps were far advanced to construct three bridges at Manso, Asene and Akyem Asuboa South.

In response to the appeal for a bus for Atweaman SHS, Mr Aboagye said the Minister of Education had assured him of giving the school a new bus during the next purchase of vehicles for second cycle institutions.