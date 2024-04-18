Let’s harness ingenuity of female leaders for development — Dr Bawumia

Chris Nunoo Apr - 18 - 2024 , 08:37

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stressed the need to harness the collective power and ingenuity of female leaders to propel the nation forward.

Advertisement

He said women who were chief executive officers (CEOs) were not only driving innovation but also reshaping the very fabric of businesses in the country and beyond. Dr Bawumia, who was addressing this year’s Ghana Female CEOs Summit in Accra yesterday, urged women CEOs to embrace their roles as trailblazers and change-makers and chart a course towards a more inclusive, equitable and prosperous future where they would continue to lead the way in shaping the destiny of our nation.

The summit

The summit, which was on the theme: “Leading Ghana’s digital renaissance: Women CEOs shaping the future of business and innovation”, brought together some of the finest women CEOs in the public and private sectors of the country, government officials, some members of the diplomatic corps and other male corporate leaders.

Dr Bawumia observed that in the current rapidly evolving digital landscape, the role of women in leadership positions could not be overestimated, and therefore, advised women leaders to challenge the status quo, break down barriers and pave the way for future generations, female entrepreneurs and innovators.

He said the rich history and vibrant entrepreneurial spirit had uniquely positioned the country to lead the digital transformation by embracing technology and fostering a culture of inclusivity.

In that regard, Dr Bawumia, who is also the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said, “We can unlock untapped potential and create opportunities for women to thrive in the digital arena.”

That, he indicated, was because the digital age offered boundless opportunities for those bold enough and encouraged them to harness the power of technology, drive sustainable growth, empower communities and build a brighter future for all.

“We must champion diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of business ensuring that every voice is heard and every talent is recognised,” the Vice-President stated and called on all stakeholders, including the government, the private sector, civil society and academia, to join hands in supporting Ghanaian women-led businesses, promote digital literacy, as well as an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship.



Opportunities

Dr Bawumia said women CEOs must seize the opportunities of the digital age, empower women and shape the future where every individual would have the opportunity to realise their full potential.

Also, to truly harness the potential of the digital age, Vice-President Bawumia said: “We must ensure that women have equal access to resources, opportunities and support system.”

After all, he said, women were about 50 per cent of the population of the country and that the country could not benefit from the fourth industrial revolution by excluding the majority of its population.

That, he said, would be an exercise in futility. That notwithstanding, he said, women were just as good as men and mostly better in all fields when given equal opportunities.



Architects of change

The Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, said as female CEOs, entrepreneurs and innovators they were not just shaping the future of businesses in Ghana but were the architects of change, catalysts for progress and champions of empowerment.

She added that their leadership did not only inspire confidence but also set a powerful example for the next generation of women leaders to follow. Mrs Osei-Opare, however, observed that “despite the strides we have made, we cannot ignore the persistent barriers that women face in the business world, particularly in the technology sector.”

She said gender disparities in access to resources, opportunities and leadership positions continued to exist, thereby hindering the full realisation of women’s potential and contributions.

“We must strive to create equal systems that empower women to thrive, innovate and lead with confidence. “Together, let us seize the opportunities the digital age presents, harness the power of technology to drive meaningful change and ensure that women are not just participants but change leaders in shaping the future of businesses and innovation in Ghana and beyond,” she stated.