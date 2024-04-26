Latif Abubakar, Italian embassy launch The License

The Italian Embassy in Ghana has partnered with a Ghanaian playwright, Latif Abubakar, to put Ghana’s theatre industry on the world stage with an adaptation of Noble Prize winner, Luigi Pirandello’s novel, The License.

The play, which was first published in 1911, speaks to the author's realist interest in representing the actual ways in which law and social custom combine to limit or define the horizons of life for individuals who are subject to the law.

The play, to be adapted into an Afrocentric version for the first time by Mr Abubakar and his Globe Productions Limited team, will be shown at the Accra International Conference Centre on May 4, 5, and 6, this year.

Speaking at the launch of the play in Accra last Tuesday, Mr Abubakar said his journey with the Italian Embassy had been a steady work in progress and was deliberate about putting in stronger efforts for the mutual benefits of both parties and countries.

Touching on the play, he said it explored themes of bureaucracy, absurdity and an individual's struggle against oppressive systems.

He said his team remained committed to projecting Ghana’s theatre industry to the world, and as such, they hoped to deepen the Italy-Ghana relationship beyond traditional trade to arts and culture.

He was confident that the partnership would once again set Ghana on another world stage. “As pacesetters of virtual live play on COVID-19, with a record 3.5 million live views, and credited with hosting one of Africa's biggest theatrical ventures; The Second Coming of Nkrumah, with over 500 cast and crew which created about 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, our dreams and passion of projecting Ghana’s theatre industry beyond our country and continent remains a reality with the launch of this play,” Mr Abubakar said.

The Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela d'Orlandi, expressed her delight that for the first time in Ghana, the embassy was having an initiative in the theatre industry. She said she attended the adaptation of other European plays in the country and became impressed by the quality of the performance, as well as the response of the audience, stating that the exposure encouraged her to also take the initiative to promote Italian theatre in Ghana, consequently promoting the Italian culture.

She said the collaboration between Ghana and Italy in the theatre industry was a move in the right direction, as it would help ensure the exchange of culture between both countries.

“I do hope that this will not be a one-time thing but it will lead to more plays and I also hope that this will set an example for other foreign countries to follow,” Ms d'Orlandi said.