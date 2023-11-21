Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank breakfast meeting puts spotlight on Budget 2024 today

Daily Graphic Nov - 21 - 2023 , 06:00

The last quarter edition of the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breafast Meeting comes off today at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

On the theme “Fiscal Discipline: Breaking the Political Business Cycle in 2024, the event, which has grown to become one of the most patronised thought-leadership meetings in the country, is expected to attract government officials, captains of industry, academia, business associations and corporate leaders, among others.

Speakers for this last edition for the year are finance and economics lecturer from the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr Patrick Asuming, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Petrolsol, Michael Bozumbil.

As an influential platform for discussing pressing national issues, it was during the first quarter event of the year that the idea of an investor protection law was proposed, and it is currently being worked on.

Graphic Business/Stanbic Breakfast meeting was also the first platform to discuss the post-Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Against this background and more, today’s event is in line with the post-2024 Budget Statement and Government Economic Policy discussions meant to further digest the pressing issues to shape policy going forward.

Fiscal Discipline, according to analysts, is critical as the nation heads for the 2024 election year.

Over the past three decades in the fourth republic, election-related spending has posed challenges for the economy.

It is in this vein, and also coming immediately after the 2024 Budget that the event is being organised to bring stakeholders together to deliberate on matters of national concern.

Organisers of the event, Graphic Business, are hopeful that the objectives for the programme will be achieved to set an agenda for greater discourse as far as this year’s budget is concerned.