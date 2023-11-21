2 Years after construction of water system: Potable water now flows for Twumguaso

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Nov - 21 - 2023 , 06:14

Inhabitants of Twumguaso, a farming community in the Okere District in the Eastern Region, can now access potable water from a mechanised water system constructed in 2021.

The mechanised water system jointly constructed by Rotary International, Rotary Club Dallas District 5810 in the United States of America, Rotary Club of Accra West District 9102 and Rotary Club of Irving Sunrise District 5810, could not be operationalised.

That was because it lacked electricity to pump the water, making it impossible for the people to have safe drinking water for two years.

The situation compelled the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to intervene, by drawing the attention of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the region to come to the community’s rescue.

The PURC took the action after the Assembly member for the Twumguaso Electoral Area, Katakyie Agyeman Prempeh, made the issue known by raising it on Accra-based Peace FM.

Joy

The community members who started enjoying the water last Wednesday were full of joy and praised the PURC, the ECG and the Okere District Assembly for their timely intervention.

The residents could not hide their excitement as they jubilated and danced for joy, although no music was being played.

The mechanised water system with the electricity meter

A resident, Salomey Asare, who is also a waakye (rice and beans) seller, told the Daily Graphic that they had relied on polluted water from the Krenchi Stream for many years.

She said the new water facility would now provide them with potable water, so they would no longer have to travel long distances in search of safe drinking water.

Intervention

The Eastern Regional Manager of the PURC, Jude Aduamoah, said his outfit had to intervene because that formed part of its mandate to make available potable water for deprived communities.

"As soon as we heard about the predicament of the people, we approached the ECG to rectify the situation and we are happy that water is now flowing for the benefit of the people," Mr Aduamoah stated.

He educated the people in the community on how electricity tariffs were being increased and asked them to table all their concerns to the PURC for redress.

Meter provision

The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ECG, Emmanuel Halm, said ECG had to promptly act by providing a meter to the facility, to ensure the flow of water because the company was there for people

He gave the assurance that ECG would address all inherent challenges associated with the new meter provided for the facility as well as others, to ensure public confidence in the company.

Mr Halm stated that all rotten electricity poles within the communities in the region would be replaced as soon as possible.

He advised the residents of the area who engaged in illegal connections to desist from such bad practices since that could land them in trouble.

The Assembly member for the Twumguaso Electoral Area, Katakyie Agyeman Prempeh, told the Daily Graphic that their search for potable water had ended because the PURC, ECG and the Okere District Assembly had put back smiles on the faces of the people.

He thanked the donors for the provision of the water facility and assured them that they would take good care of it.

Challenge

The Mankrado of Twumguaso, Foster Appiah Agyekum, said prior to the construction of the facility in 2021 the people faced a big challenge of not having potable water, which negatively impacted on the lives of the inhabitants, especially school children and women preparing food for sale.

He said although they were aware that the new facility would instantly provide them with water, such a dream became an illusion because the community lacked electricity to pump the water for the past two years.

The Mankrado was, therefore, happy that at long last water was now flowing to make life worth living for the people.

He thanked the PURC and ECG, as well as the Okere District Assembly, for ensuring that power was provided for the facility and urged members of the community to put in place mechanisms that would ensure the sustainability of the water facility.

He urged the people to regularly maintain the new facility so it lasts long and serves its intended purpose.