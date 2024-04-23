Gomoa Assin Traditional Council inaugurated

The Gomoa Assin Traditional Council has been inaugurated with a call on the chiefs and people in the area to endeavour to promote and uphold peace.

The Omanhen of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Area and Chairman of the Council, previously known as the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II, who made the call, said peace was critical for the total development of the traditional area.

He said it was sad that the internal peace that previously existed and was left behind by the founders of the Gomoa area was being toyed with by some persons. He, therefore, urged the people to work together in unity with a focus on developing the area.

Obrifo Ankoboa II charged the people to put a stop to the litigation and work for the betterment of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Area. He said the name Gomoa Assin had already been in existence and believed that it was when it was changed that the issue of litigation started coming up.

“So we have gone back to Gomoa Assin and everyone should take note and do something new for the development of the area,” he emphasised. Obrifo Ankobia II called on chiefs in the area to also play their part in ensuring peace before, during and after the general election this year.

He called on the people to seek God and make Him their banner in their everyday life, while refraining from litigation so as not to spoil the relationship between Gomoa Assin and Gomoa Ajumako.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Central East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Joseph Owusu Bempah, said there was no truth in the disappearance of male genitals in and around Kasoa, saying that it was a figment of people’s imagination.

He said all those who made such claims were taken to hospital and examined by medical doctors and that none of them proved to be true. “The examinations proved that they all have their genitals intact with no signs of shrinking.

Now when we arrest you, we send you to court and as I speak to you one of those that peddled such allegations has been jailed for one year. Others too have been sentenced to eight, six and three months respectively,” he said.

DCOP Bempah said police checks had shown that those behind such allegations were criminals and called on the people not to fall for such deceit. One of the victims of those allegations, he said, who was attacked and beaten badly, had lost an eye and was in critical condition at the Trauma Hospital in Winneba.

For his part, the Omankrado of Gomoa Asempanyi, Nana Kumasa Krampah, charged chiefs to rise up to the occasion and help fight teenage pregnancy and unemployment in the Gomoa area.