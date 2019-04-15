Ernest Chemist supports Gynae Society’s free surgical outreach at Nkwanta District

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Ghana (SOGOG) in collaboration with Ernest Chemists Limited, has embarked on a three-day fistula repair and gynaecological surgical outreach in the Nkwanta District of the Oti Region
.
The dedicated team of Specialist and Consultant Obstetrician-Gynaecologists and other medical professionals from Accra, were able to
The team of specialist and consultant obstetrician-gynaecologists in a group picture after a hard day’s work.
With the support of Ernest Chemists Limited, there was a good supply of quality medicines for the surgeries, as well as to enhance the patients’
A beneficiary, Madam Vivian Abesie expressed appreciation to the team of doctors, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Ghana (SOGOG) and Ernest Chemists Limited for organising the medical outreach and for operating on her.
She further asked for God’s blessings for all the organisations that came together to make the medical outreach possible.
The Ernest Chemists Limited team, donating a cheque and medical supplies to reps of SOGOG.
“Our dedicated team of doctors worked tirelessly throughout the 3-day period to perform as many surgeries as possible”.
He narrated the entire experience by adding that “The team arrived in Nkwanta on Friday after 8hours of travel, performed surgeries till around
He said, “we finished all the cases booked successfully, had ward rounds to ensure the patients were all recovering satisfactorily and then left Nkwanta Sunday afternoon. We were pleased with the
He expressed appreciated to Ernest Chemists Limited for collaborating with SOGOG to make the fistula repair and gynaecological surgical outreach a big success.
According to the SOGOG Finance Director, the Society has in previous years, funded such outreaches from Membership Dues, purely as their own way of giving back to the poor and vulnerable populations in deprived communities across Ghana.
The team of specialist and consultant obstetrician-gynaecologists performing the surgeries.
The surgical team was led by
The collaboration with SOGOG forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Ernest Chemists Limited with the philosophy; “improving health through quality medicines”, focused on women and children. The CSR philosophy is in line with Ernest Chemists mission of providing a full range of quality pharmaceutical products at affordable prices.
He
He concluded by adding that, Ernest Chemists Limited looks forward to partner with other organizations to embark on more activities to improve health in Ghana.