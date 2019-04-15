Brotherhood of the Cross and Star holds peace march for Ghana

Members of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star have undertaken an intercessory march in Accra to
pray peace upon Ghana ahead of the nation’s 2020 general elections .
Adorned in unspotted white clothes, members carried placards some of which read “Peacemakers are children of God”, “Be a peace advocate”, “Let us live in peace, Ghana”, “God is the giver of peace”, “Ghana needs heavenly peace in all affairs”, “In peace there is joy and happiness”, “Give God your worries and He will give you peace” and “Peace, a tool for conflict resolution”.
They congregated at the foot of the Independence Arc and offered prayers, calling on God to shower His peace unto the nation and hold it together now and beyond.
Christ Shepherd Chika Nwaka told all to rejoice because God has bestowed peace in Ghana, in the
“Today Almighty God has saturated our hearts. That is the meaning of that saying that this is the era of the Holy Spirit. His power has saturated our minds and confirmed us to be children of the Holy Spirit. All you need to do is to keep giving thanks and you will testify that this mission has transformed you unto Himself and has made you one with Him, all His authority has been given unto you. All you need to do is to glorify God.”
Dubbed the Ghana Peace March 2019, it was organized by the Association of Brotherhood Academic Scholars (the intellectual wing of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star), to ask God to take charge of affairs as the country prepares to go to the polls next year, so that the elections will be peaceful and successful.
“Even you men of the Fourth Estate know that if God does not step into the Ghana story, 2020 will mark a story that Ghanaians will not forget in a long time. The two prime political parties have tall credentials and big records, and they are eager to make sure that their parties, either of them, come into power to consolidate on what they have, and in order to achieve that ambition they are ready to do anything”, he said.
He said
“He sent his children to the Republic of Ghana that we should go round Ghana, visit all the dignitaries and all the leaders, religious and otherwise, and inform them of the need for peace, then march in the heart of Accra to the soul of Ghana, because where we stepped in today, at the Independence Square that is the soul of Ghana, so that when we stand there and pray and invoke the Spirit of God into the land of Ghana, the Spirit of God must take control. And that Spirit of God has indeed taken control, God will keep you alive to witness the 2020 elections. Minus a few skirmishes here-and-there which
The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, otherwise known as Christ Universal Spiritual School of Practical Christianity, according to members, is the new kingdom of God on earth where congregants are taught the practical dynamics of a true life in Christ and established by the Holy Spirit (Comforter) in