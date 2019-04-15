fbpx

All govt officials to use official and secure emails by end of 2019

BY: Caroline Boateng

By the end of 2019, all government officials would be using official and secure email addresses.

That will come about through wide-ranging reforms by the Ministry of Communications through its agency, the National Information Technology Agency (NITA).

The Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said this at a forum on IT organised by the ministry and NITA in Accra on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Secure and official

The use of secure and official email address systems is under the common messaging and collaboration system, also known as a smart workplace, being established by the NITA for all government agencies.

The smart workplace would also ensure the improvement in the productivity of staff and ensure a paperless operation in ministries, departments and agencies.

Smart work

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said cabinet had approved of the system with the Ministry of Finance working on financing modalities.

The system would be a novelty in government work, as until now government officials use their private emails for official communication.

Read alsoGov't bans use of private accounts to send official e-mails

