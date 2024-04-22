EOCO to host 14th C’wealth Africa anti-corruption conference

Apr - 22 - 2024

Ghana is set to host 120 delegates from 21 African countries at the 14th regional conference and annual general meeting of heads of anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa member countries.

The conference, slated for May 6 to 10, 2024, will focus on the theme: "Strengthening Institutions and Promoting Transparency, a Tool for Fighting Corruption in Commonwealth Africa".

The Accra conference is aimed at strengthening institutions and promoting transparency in Commonwealth Africa. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to open the conference, while the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will deliver a speech on “digitalisation as a tool to combat corruption,” signalling Ghana's readiness to leverage technology in its anti-corruption efforts.

Significance

Briefing journalists in Accra, the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, said Ghana was hosting the conference for the second time, having hosted it 10 years ago to showcase the country's commitment to promoting transparency and accountability on the continent.

Representing the chairman of the Local Planning Committee, Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, Mrs Addo-Danquah emphasised the significance of the event, which aims to foster collaboration among Commonwealth countries in combating corruption through knowledge sharing, capacity building and policy research.

The first conference took place in 2014 with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) serving as the lead organising agency. This year, EOCO will serve as the lead organising agency, with support from CHRAJ and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Participating countries

The participating countries, she said, included newcomer Commonwealth member countries, Gabon and Togo. Highlighting the unique aspects of this year's conference, she mentioned the inclusion of various stakeholders such as governmental agencies, civil society organisations and international partners, reflecting a comprehensive approach to addressing corruption.

Memorable experience

In addition to traditional conference sessions, she said delegates would have the opportunity to explore Ghana's cultural heritage during an excursion to Cape Coast, underscoring the country's commitment to offering a memorable experience to its guests.

Mrs Addo-Danquah said stakeholders would engage in fruitful discussions aimed at enhancing anti-corruption mechanisms across Commonwealth Africa. As Ghana assumes the mantle of hosting the prestigious event, she said it reaffirmed its dedication to fostering integrity and accountability on the continent, setting the stage for collaborative action against corruption.