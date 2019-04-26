Cop fined GH¢600 in Ghanaian Times journalists accident case

The Police officer who run his unregistered motorcycle into the Nissan Micra saloon vehicle belonging to the New Times Corporation has been convicted to a fine of GH¢600 by the La District Motor court.
Sergeant Ebenezer Akrofi who was convicted on his own plea of guilty by the court presided by Mrs Juliet Osei Duodoo will in default serve 6 months in person.
The Policeman earlier on April 3, pleaded not guilty to six charges leveled against him including careless and inconsiderate riding use of motorcycle without license and use of motorcycle without insurance policy.
At proceedings Thursday, General Sergeant Akrofi whose Lawyer did not show up pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy explaining that he’s been interdicted by the Ghana police Service.
Sergeant Ebenezer Akrofi on March 14 reportedly used his unregistered motorbike to hit a vehicle belonging to the Ghanaian Times newspaper near the Kinbu Traffic Light in Accra on Thursday March 14, 2019 after allegedly jumping traffic.
The front bumper and side mirror of the Nissan vehicle was broken as a result of that.
Three journalists from the Ghanaian Times who were on their way for the day’s assignment were in the vehicle at the time of the incident,
Two of them, Malik Sulemana and Raissa Sambou were physically brutalised for engaging Sergeant Akrofi on the accident and attempting to film the incident and exchanges.
The police officer reportedly used his elbow and fist to punch the tummy of Raissa Sambou, a nursing mother who gave birth in December through surgery (cesarean) and was rushed to the emergency unit of the Ridge Hospital after she collapsed.
Malik, who was thrown into a police cell for close to four hours at the Ministries Police Station, received medical attention later at the Cocoa Clinic.
The third journalist, a Senior Assistant Editor, Salifu Abdul Rahman, was also heckled by the men in uniform with threats to confiscate his bag and phone.
credit: Ghanaian Times newspaper