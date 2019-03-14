10 Police officers assault 3 Ghanaian Times journalists

Three journalists from the Ghanaian Times newspaper who were on their way for the day’s assignment were Thursday morning assaulted by ten police officers at Kinbu in Accra Central
.
The 10 police officers who were not happy that the journalists had tried to record the accident and the ensuing exchanges between their driver and the police motor rider, pounced on the journalists and physically assaulted them.
Mr Malik Sullemana, a court reporter, Mrs Raissa Sambou, a general reporter and Mr Salifu Abdul Rahman, an assistant editor, felt the full effect of the brute force used by the police officers, leading to two of them being sent to
Mrs Sambou, a lactating mother was rushed to the emergency unit of the Ridge Hospital, while
Mr Sullemana (pictured above) has since been treated and discharged from the Cocoa Clinic in North Kaneshie, but as of
What happened?
One policeman riding an unregistered motorbike hit the Ghanaian Times vehicle at about
The police rider was said to have hit the left side of the front bumper and also broke the side mirror of the Nissan saloon car.
The pillion motor rider who was with the policeman reportedly saw what happened and tried to stop him, but the policeman later identified by Graphic Online as Sergeant Ebenezer Asiedu of the Accra Regional SWAT Unit rode off.
The Ghanaian Times driver chased and managed to block the policeman on the motor around Kinbu, a few metres away the accident scene.
Malik
Angered by the development, the policeman was said to have punched
Other police officers and a soldier in uniform reportedly joined their colleague to
According to
He said the police insisted they needed the mobile phone and
According to
“At the office, they requested to take my statement but I insisted to write my statement only in the presence of my lawyer. Flowing from this, they sent me back into the cell and urged the inmates to beat me up,”
He said “One S. Nukunu who was at the counter, hit me on the back several times.
“Then I was brought out from the cell and issued a police medical form after reasons prevailed that I should come and write my statement the next day. I was sent to Cocoa clinic at North Kaneshie, treated and discharged.”
According to
It is important to add that the assault happened in the presence of a senior policeman of the rank of DSP who goaded his men on
The Ghanaian Times vehicle which the policeman hit with
More follows...