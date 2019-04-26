Akufo-Addo has not donated $2m for Notre Dame reconstruction

The Presidency has denied reports circulating on social media that President Akufo-Addo has donated $2million towards the reconstruction of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.
Fire engulfed the medieval cathedral, one of France’s most famous landmarks, last Tuesday.
The 850-year-old Gothic building's spire and the roof collapsed but the main structure, including the two bell towers, was saved in the fire that took nine hours and 400 fire firefighters to put out.
In the aftermath, French President, Emmanuel Macron appealed for support to rebuild the iconic structure and since then millions of dollars have been pouring in by way of donations from across the world.
Ghana has yet to make any such donations, but there are suggestions on social media that President Akufo-Addo has made a $2million donation.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
In a disclaimer, the Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin asked that a video report especially on YouTube suggesting Ghana has made the $2million donation should be disregarded.
He said “the assertions being made on social media to the effect that President Akufo-Addo has donated $2 million to the rebuilding of the Notre Dame Cathedral are not true.
“No such thing has been done. We urge all to disregard this false news,” the disclaimer urged.