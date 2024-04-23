CETAG gives govt May 31 to implement NLC awards

Emelia Ennin Abbey Apr - 23 - 2024 , 12:15

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has expressed its frustration over the government’s non-compliance with the National Labour Commission's (NLC) Compulsory Arbitration Awards to members of the association and issued a one-month ultimatum for its implementation.

It warned that if the outstanding awards were not fully implemented by May 31, 2024, CETAG members would take matters into their own hands.

Non-compliance

At a press conference at the Accra College of Education yesterday, CETAG President, Prince Obeng-Himah, said despite the NLC's binding orders, their employer had refused to implement the awards.

The non-compliance, he said, was affecting all the 2,000 members of the association in the 46 public colleges of education across the country.

Earlier strike

Mr Obeng-Himah said CETAG embarked on an indefinite strike in August 2023, which was later called off due to the intervention of the NLC. However, the employer's failure to comply with the awards has led to a deepening of the crisis.

The association, he said, had written several reminders to the NLC and its employer, but no action had since been taken. Mr Obeng-Himah stressed that CETAG was demanding what was rightfully theirs and that their patience was wearing thin.

Appeal

The association, therefore, called on the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance to intervene and ensure compliance with the NLC's orders to prevent industrial disturbances this academic year.

The association also urged the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice and the Chairman of the National Labour Commission to prevail on their employer to uphold the rule of law and comply with the NLC's Compulsory Arbitration Awards orders.

Demands

CETAG's demands include payment of one month's salary based on the respondent's proposed salary grade as compensation for additional duty performed in 2022 and the application of agreed rates payable to public universities to deserving members.

They also demanded the implementation of the completed staff audit exercise, which commenced on January 1, 2023.