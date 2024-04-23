International concrete conference, exhibition ends in Accra - Over 700 experts share knowledge, exhibit trends

Over 700 experts from the cement, concrete and precast concrete industry have converged on Accra for the second edition of the International Concrete Conference and Exhibition (ICCX).

The two-day conference, which was organised by a German media company, ad-media, in collaboration with the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK), attracted participants from Europe, the United States of America (USA) and some other countries in Africa to exchange information about the latest technologies and trends in the concrete industry.

The conference also sought to create an opportunity for attendees to learn how to improve concrete technology and production processes. It also aimed at creating a networking opportunity among industry professionals.

Topics that were discussed include carbon reduction, the way to net zero and renewable bio-resources for sustainable construction with concrete structures. In the exhibition, companies from more than 10 different countries presented production equipment for the precast, concrete and autoclaved concrete industry.

Ghana-German cooperation

Speaking at the opening on April 16, the Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy in Ghana, Sivine Jansen, expressed her excitement to see the huge interest and the number of companies attending the conference.

She said the cooperation between Germany and Ghana in the business sector was very strong and, in that regard, the number of German companies operating in Ghana was growing steadily.

When it comes to concrete-related businesses, Ms Jansen said West Africa had a high population growth and that presented a huge potential for the concrete market in areas of real estate and infrastructural development.

Particularly in Ghana, the Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy in Ghana said, people were investing more in real estate and that also created opportunities for the concrete market.

“Although it's often quite a jump for German companies to come to West Africa and Ghana, it is a very interesting market and now that we have seen more economic stability, I am sure that we will see our relations in the business sector grow and also very fruitful investments for all of us,” Ms Jansen said.

Why the conference

The Managing Partner of ad-media, Holger Karutz, said due to the upsurge of population in West Africa, there was a huge demand for housing infrastructure. As a result of the high demand, he said, it had become important for stakeholders within the construction space to come up with a faster and easier way to put up structures.

“It is for this reason that we are organising this conference to speak to industry players and also listen to them on what the current challenges are and find speakers who will present solutions for the challenges,” he said.