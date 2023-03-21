Akoto Osei's fidelity to Ghana's development unquestionable - Bawumia

graphic.com.gh Mar - 21 - 2023 , 10:43

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described the death of former Old Tafo Member of Parliament, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei as a ‘complete shock’.

“I paid him a visit just a few weeks ago and was happy that he was doing much better. The news of his passing has therefore come as a complete shock. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away”.

In a facebook post, Bawumia said Dr Akoto’s dedication to serving Ghana was unpaired and his fidelity to the country's development was unquestionable.

“I have heard with shock the passing of Hon. Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, former MP and Minister of the Republic. Dr. was a very good friend and one of the people I worked closely with as a Deputy Governor and Vice President of the Republic”.

Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei died on Monday, March 20, 2023.

He was on admission at a private facility in Accra from where he was referred to a tertiary hospital where he passed on Monday.

Dr Akoto Osei served as Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation in President Akufo-Addo's first term 2017 to 2021.

He served as Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono from January 2005 to January 2021.

The politician and banker first served as a deputy minister of finance in President John Agyekum Kufuor's government and later a Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning.

