Agyarko laid to rest

The remains of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko, was laid to rest last Saturday at Odumase-Krobo, after a solemn burial service at the Zimmermann Presbyterian Church of Ghana.
The funeral and burial service of Mr Agyarko, who passed away on November 21 last year in the United State of America (USA) where he had gone to seek medical attention after a short illness, was well-attended, attracting a cross section of Ghanaians.
Dignitaries
Among the mourners were the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, together with the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Samira Bawumia.
Also present to pay their last respects included the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, MPs, former and current Ministers of State, traditional rulers, members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as members of other political parties such as the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), friends and other sympathisers.
The burial service and funeral attracted an extremely large crowd who filled the entire premises of the Zimmermann Presbyterian Church. The streets of Odumase-Krobo was also awashed with mourners mainly from Accra and other parts of the country and beyond to support the family to give the deceased a fitting burial.
It was also a parade of vehicles with almost all the streets of the town choked with different types of cars.
Although the police combined forces with the military, the personnel had a hectic time controlling and directing the vehicular gridlock.
Some natives of the town also took advantage of the massive visitor invasion to showcase variety of beads and other indigenous delicacies for their patronage.
Business also boomed for iced water sellers and food vendors.
State burial
The casket of the MP, who was accorded a government assisted state burial, was draped in the national colours and carried by pallbearers, preceded by an honour guard of soldiers, on a short cortege into a waiting sleek hearse.
Sermon and song ministration
With the famous Winneba Youth Choir in attendance alongside the Zimmermann Presbyterian Church Choir, Rev. J. B. Lawerteh, during a sermon referenced Psalm 90 verse 12, “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom”, a Bible verse which the late Agyarko posted on his Facebook wall few days before he passed on.
With that reference, Rev. Lawerteh said power, money or influence could not save anybody unless one allowed Christ to be part of his or her life, as the deceased himself alluded to.
He, therefore, admonished the congregants, particularly politicians, to be wise in their deliberations.
He said being wise meant knowing and having Christ on one’s side.
Tributes
In her tribute, the wife of the late Agyarko, Mrs Josephine Naana Baiden-Agyarko (they were married for 32 years), described her husband as someone who loved the Lord and was passionate about the word of God.
Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information expressed govrnment’s profound commiserations to the family of the late MP and described him as “an epitome of the astute 21st century politician.”
The Parliament of Ghana in which he was a two-time member described the late Agyarko as a virtuous member of the house who upon becoming a member quickly distinguished himself as an agent of change, a purpose-driven industrialist, an honest and selfless politician and a patriot.
It said he was an ardent advocate who supported the promotion and security of Ghanaian business interests and utilised legislative tools to further that agenda.
The NPP in its tribute read by the party’s General Secretary, Mr John Boadu, described the deceased as a leading member of the political party whose contributions to the fortunes of the party was beyond contest.
It said he was not only a firm believer in the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, but was born into it.
There were other tributes from the Embassy of Spain, the Food and Drugs Authority, the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, the 1975/77-year group of Prempeh College, as well as the 1975 year group of the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC).
