ActionAid supports 50 teenage mothers with educational materials

ActionAid Ghana, in partnership with the Network Of Communities In Development (NOCID), a Kadjebi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), has presented school uniforms, bags and sandals to 50 teenage mothers in the Kadjebi District in the Oti Region in support of efforts to help retain the girls in school.
Handing over the items to the beneficiaries at Kadjebi, the Programmes Officer of ActionAid Ghana in charge of the Greater Accra and Volta regions, Madam Rebecca Kumi, urged parents to invest in the education of their children, particularly their daughters to enable them to acquire knowledge and skills required for national development.
Madam Kumi urged parents not to downplay the education of their children by using poverty as an excuse, and asked parents to consider their children as assets and ensure their proper training and development, noting that a well-developed human resource base formed the foundation of a country’s development.
No barrier
Madam Kumi also advised the teenage mothers not to consider “childbirth as a barrier to schooling” but aspire to attain higher heights.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The Co-ordinator of NOCID, Madam Agnes Afua Obour, said the support echoed the government’s re-entry policy to ensure that no child was left behind in education.
Madam Obour also advised them to desist from early sex in order not to ruin their lives.
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
The Kadjebi District Girl-Child Officer, Madam Dorcas Ama Obeng, appealed to parents to provide their children with their basic needs to prevent them from becoming victims of sexual abuse, harassment and social vices.
Madam Obeng also advised the beneficiaries to learn hard to justify the investment the donors and their parents were making for their growth and development.
On behalf of the beneficiaries, Ms Erica Atsu of Ahamansu-Todome, a mother of two, thanked the benefactors for the honour done them and appealed to benevolent organisations to provide them with financial support to enable them to continue their education.