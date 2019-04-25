PDS to undertake scheduled maintenance works on Fri and Sat

Some areas in the Greater Accra region will experience power outages on Friday, April 26 and Sunday, April 28 as a result of maintenance works being carried out by the electricity service provider, Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited.
PDS in separate statements released Thursday said it will undertake the scheduled maintenance works to improve service delivery.
Affected areas of the power outage which will last for seven hours between 10 am and 5 pm on Friday are; Adenta, Dodowa, Pantang, Oyarifa, Teiman, Ayi Mensah, Abokobi, Ashaley Botwe, Agbogba, Redco Flats and Madina.
Sunday's power outage between the same time frame will affect Kanda, Nima 441, Osu, Kuku Hill and Cantonments.
PDS said it regretted any inconvenience that will arise out of the power outage.
