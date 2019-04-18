3 Arrested for selling illegal PDS meters

A middle-aged woman and two men have been arrested for selling post-paid electricity meters in Kumasi.
They were arrested Wednesday morning and have since been placed in police custody in Kumasi.
A fourth suspect said to be their accomplice is however on the run.
The arrest followed a tip-off that some people were selling meters with Electricity Company of Ghana logo embossed on them at certain locations in Kumasi.
The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Manager of Power Distribution Services (PDS), Mr Erasmus Kyere Baidoo, gave the names of the suspects as Abubakar Aisha, 39, Tampoli Bako, 37, and Paul Asolo, 29, while Misbau Abubakar was on the run.
Mode of arrest
He explained that the arresting team approached Tampoli who agreed to deliver it to them at Anloga junction where he was arrested after he handed-over the meter to the team.
Mr Baidoo said upon interrogation by the police, Tampoli took them to Paul Asolo, his supplier at a location along the railway crossing at Oforikrom
Asolo, his arrest also took the team to Aboabo where Aisha was arrested.
Aisha reportedly told the team she was selling each at Ghc250.
A search in her house led to the picking of 13 new meters in the house.
He said after the arrest of Aisha, she mentioned Misbau Abubakar as the owner and the supplier of the meters and therefore led them to his house at Sepe Timpom but met his absence.
According to Mr Baidoo, the PDS was losing revenue through the procurement and installation of unauthorized meters in the system which has been allowing users to consume power on the blind side of PDS since the meters are not captured in the PDS system.