Ablekuma North MCE advocates fire safety in markets

Samuel Ohene Ewur Apr - 24 - 2024 , 10:02

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma North, Kofi Ofori, has urged market women and businessmen to adhere to all fire safety measures in markets to prevent the outbreak of fires.

He said most fire outbreaks in the markets were as a result of improper handling of fire during cooking. He, therefore, urged them to ensure that all fires set at the markets for cooking and other purposes were put out before leaving.

"Fires can be devastating and cause significant damage to property and human life", he said.

Safety measures

Mr Ofori gave the advice during separate durbars to sensitise market women and businessmen at the Mallam and Odorkor markets in the Ablekuma North Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The sensitisation programme is coming on the heels of the rampant market fires across the country. Mr Ofori said cooking in the market place, especially with gas, electric stove and coal pot, could cause fire if care was not taken.

Present at the durbar were the Municipal Coordinating Director, Vera Akuffo Mantey; the Municipal Information Officer, Mercy Asante; the Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, Richmond Okoaben Mensah, and some Assembly Members.

The officials and the Assembly members who were present also took turns to address the market women.

Appeal

The market women appealed to the assembly to do something about the Sakaman road leading to the Mallam market, and also deal with those who dumped refuse at places not designated for that purpose.

The MCE in response to their appeal said the assembly would put in place measures to address their concerns, and urged them to continue to observe hygienic practises at the market.