Gbese Mantse rallies for collaboration between stool, corporate organisations

Samuel Ohene Ewur Apr - 24 - 2024 , 09:59

The Paramount Chief of Gbese & Adonten of the GA State, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, has called on corporate organisations in the Gbese Traditional Area to work with the Traditional Council to promote socio-economic development in the area.

He indicated that such collaboration was needed to promote development and address challenges in the Gbese Traditional Area. At the maiden Gbese Corporate Stakeholders Summit held in Accra, last Tuesday, the Gbese Mantse said it was important for the stool and the corporate world to explore the mutual benefits of such collaboration, which would help bridge the gap between the two entities.

"It is important for all of us gathered here to examine and see how we can work together for the development of the area and to address challenges for our mutual benefits," he said.

Summit

The summit was attended by members of the Gbese Traditional Council, representatives of corporate organisations, civil society organisations, traders and a cross-section of the general public.

It was to discuss and explore ways the stool could leverage the support of businesses within its jurisdiction to the benefit of the community and citizens.

Projects

Nii Ayi-Bonte II revealed that his policy interest areas included education, climate change, single-use plastics, health and sanitation. Also, he mentioned that his legacy project was to redevelop the Queen Elizabeth II Education Foundation School in Accra, stressing that his desire was to improve the school's facilities and provide it with modern laboratories.

He, therefore, called on all the corporate organisations in Accra to support the project as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility. "My passion for education is based on my belief that education is a tool that has transformed individuals and communities and has been a bedrock of development," he added.

Image of Accra

Regarding climate change, he announced a project called "Trees for Life" aiming to plant two million trees per year starting in 2025. He also mentioned plans to launch a campaign against single-use plastics and the importance of health and sanitation, later this year, all in a bid to make the city clean and attract the benefits of the tourism sites within the traditional area.

"I will launch a massive campaign against the problems of single-use plastic. This will go a long way to enhance the image of Accra as a tourist destination,” he said.

Peace for development

The Gbese Mantse further advocated peace before, during and after the general election. "I wish to use this platform to advocate for peace before, during and after the general election... Accra must show the way as the capital city and seat of government," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of peace for development.

Appreciation

The Paramount Chief also expressed gratitude to organisations that had supported the palace, to execute various projects and expressed hope to strengthen the partnership further.

“Many of your organisations here, many of them have supported the palace in various ways. This is greatly appreciated. And to our international partners, your friendship has been fantastic,” he said.