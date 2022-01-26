Ghana Gas hands over lavatory to Agogo Presbyterian Women Training College

Ghana Gas Company has built and handed over a 24-seater disability-friendly lavatory to the Agogo Presbyterian Women Training College of Education in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti region.
It followed an appeal to corporate Ghana two years ago by the Principal, Rev. Dr. (Mrs) Grace Sintim Adasi, to improve the general infrastructure situation in the all-female teacher institution and in particular to improve the hygiene situation in the college.
Ghana Gas responded swiftly and with the facilitation of some key individuals including the Council Chair, Prof. Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa, the completed project was handed over to the college on Wednesday.
The elated Principal promised to work hard to transform the college in partnership with corporate Ghana.
Confronted with a myriad of challenges, Rev. Dr. (Mrs) appears unperturbed promising to make it one of the best and the college of choice for female teacher trainees.
"The facility will drastically improve the sanitary condition on campus. As an all-female institution, hygiene and proper well-being is critical to maintaining a healthy environment on campus," she alluded.
The principal expressed appreciation to Ghana Gas and all who played key roles in actualising the project.
Appeal
Rev. Dr. (Mrs) Adasi appealed to the government and other stakeholders to help fence the school in order to halt encroachment.
There has been a scramble for the college's land in recent times and efforts at stopping the illegal activity has not been successful.
She called on the Asante Akyem traditional authority to help address the problem.
Hostels
The principal urged the private sector to invest in the building of hostel facilities to ease the accommodation challenge.
Ghana Gas
On his part, the Assistant Manager of Ghana Gas, Mr Kwabena Kharsa, said the company's social investment policy was aligned with sustainable development goals which address good health and wellbeing, quality education, clean water and sanitation.
"Our mission is to contribute to Ghana's gas economic development by providing and operating the infrastructure required for the gathering, processing and delivering natural gas resources, in a safe, cost-effective, responsible and reliable manner to customers," he said.
"We are focused and dedicated to promoting prosperity while protecting the environment and tackling climate," he added.
Mr Kharsa said the company was focusing on improving equity to meet the needs of the women to ensure that no one was left behind in the development process.
He was optimistic that the facility will reduce the pressure on existing facilities in the college and that, it will help improve the quality of sanitation on the college campus and mitigate the spread of infections.
Mr Kharsa entreated the beneficiaries to maintain the facility in order to extend its lifespan.